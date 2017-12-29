Mayor Reed announces 'major' expansion of Piedmont Park

ATLANTA - In his final days as Atlanta mayor, Kasim Reed has announced that Piedmont Park is expanding.
The mayor said on Friday it is one of the largest expansions in the park’s history.
The area is Piedmont Road and Monroe Drive.
The announcement comes a week after Invest Atlanta voted to move forward with a high-density hotel/housing/grocery/parking project at 10th and Monroe, on the edge of Piedmont Park.
