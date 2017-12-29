ATLANTA - Bundle up, everyone! Severe Weather Team 2 is expecting a cold start to 2018.
Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Katie Walls said Atlanta could see the coldest New Year’s Day in 16 years.
"Wind chills during the Peach Drop will be in the low 20s and even colder as we start 2018," Walls said.
Models continue to trend toward a drier scenario New Year's Eve. Walls said a few flakes are possible, but impact is not expected.
"My concern is for the cold," Walls said.
