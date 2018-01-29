0 Victim takes extreme measures to stop the men who robbed him at a Starbucks

ATLANTA - A robbery inside an Atlanta Starbucks has police looking for thieves who escaped a police chase.

The victim told Channel 2's Matt Johnson, he was not about to let his Macbook go so he put his life on the line when he jumped onto the get away car in a parking lot just as the robbers were trying to escape on Peachtree Road.

It's the latest in a series of Starbucks robberies we've told you about.

The victim showed us the bruises he had after he fell off of the moving getaway car. It happened on Tuesday night at around 7:30.

He said he was using his laptop inside the Starbucks next to Barnes and Noble on Peachtree Road in Buckhead when someone came running from the bookstore and snatched the laptop from him.

He jumped onto the getaway car and held onto the hood until he fell off as the driver took off.

The suspects also escaped from police cars, according to authorities.

"They put my life in danger, their life in danger, and everyone on the busy street in danger, even the cops," the victim told us.

In December, we told you about three cases where thieves stole electronics from people inside of different Atlanta Starbucks stores.

This robbery is one of four this week in Buckhead including the case where a woman fought off a robber inside of a Target parking garage.

A witness was able to tell police to look for a 2015 white Honda Fit and police made contact but called off a chase once conditions were too dangerous.

