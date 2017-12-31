Parents on alert following another laptop theft at Starbucks

0

ATLANTA - Thieves continue to zone in on Starbucks in the metro, looking to snatch electronics from unsuspecting teens.

The parents of the teenager Channel 2's Lauren Pozen spoke with didn’t want us to show their daughter’s face, but did let her share her story.

She and her friends were at the Starbucks off of Monroe Drive, waiting for their rides. She said three men, also teens, came up to their table showed them a gun and demanded their iPhones.

As this was happening, her mom was outside in the car.

"Some kid came running right passed me, he was like coming to get in my car and I noticed him backtrack behind me and get in a car that was just like the one I was in. I had no idea what was going on," said Liz Gaston.

That "kid" was one of the suspects.

"It's one of a handful of cases in the last couple months where teens are targets," said Stephaine Brown with the Atlanta Police Department. "We can't say it is a trend. It doesn’t happen every single weekend or day at the same Starbucks, but snatch thefts do occur within the city."

Last week, we told you about another incident involving a teen who was doing homework inside another Starbucks coffee shop with her laptop and thieves grabbed it from her.

Starbucks told Channel 2 Action News it's cooperating with police. They also wouldn’t go into specifics but did say they are addressing security.

