Bold thieves swipe laptops at Starbucks, police say

ATLANTA - Some local parents are worried after thieves targeted two teenage girls.

Police said the bold burglars swiped the teens' laptops at Starbucks and took off.

“It is really important and it costs a lot of money and they took mine," said Kristen Hart, 14.

Hart said she and friends were studying at the Starbucks on Monroe Drive. All three had their Mac laptops out.

“These guys were kind of watching us the whole time, but we didn’t make anything of it,” Hart said.

She suddenly one of them walked up and swiped her laptop from the table.

“It was so fast that we didn’t realize they had taken my laptop," Hart said.

A similar scene played out across town in northwest Atlanta near Buckhead.

Catelyn Chamblee, 16, said was working on homework with her Macbook Pro inside the Starbucks on West Paces Ferry Road.

“There was this guy at the cash register. He wasn’t really ordering anything," Chamblee said.

Chamblee said he walked by her table.

"He kind of just slammed the computer shut, grabbed it and just ran off,” Chamblee said.

She said she's replayed what happened over and over.

“I thought about what if I tried to grab it back and something happened or what if it happened while I was getting in my car?" she said.

Her family says this has taught them not to ever let their guard down.

"It really made us more aware. We are much more cautious. We are much more aware of our surroundings then we were ever before," Chamblee said.

The Atlanta Police Department are investigating both cases. Starbucks told Channel 2 Action News they are cooperating with them.

