Cold week ahead with possible wintry mix

ATLANTA - It is a cold start to Tuesday and will be this way most of the week.
Temperatures were in the low to mid 30s early Tuesday.
“While it’s going to be warmer than yesterday, it’s still well below average,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said during Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Average highs are in the 50s, Monahan said.
Temperatures will be in the mid to low 40s Tuesday afternoon.
Monahan said the cold temperatures will stick around to end the year.
Forecast overall to end 2017 and start 2018 is a cold one across N GA— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) December 26, 2017
Cold air in place Tuesday night makes for a chance of mix showers and perhaps freezing rain Wednesday morning.
There is also a 30 percent chance of a wintry mix Thursday.
The last weekend of the year will be partly cloudy and cool.
“It will start very cold in 2018,” Monahan said.
