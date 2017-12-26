  • Cold week ahead with possible wintry mix

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - It is a cold start to Tuesday and will be this way most of the week.

    Temperatures were in the low to mid 30s early Tuesday. 

    “While it’s going to be warmer than yesterday, it’s still well below average,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said during Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

    [Download the FREE Severe Weather Team 2 app for alerts in your area]

    Average highs are in the 50s, Monahan said. 

    Temperatures will be in the mid to low 40s Tuesday afternoon.

    Monahan said the cold temperatures will stick around to end the year.

    Cold air in place Tuesday night makes for a chance of mix showers and perhaps freezing rain Wednesday morning.

    There is also a 30 percent chance of a wintry mix Thursday.

    We'll be tracking the chance for the chance for wintry mix on Channel 2 Action News at Noon

    TRENDING STORIES:

    The last weekend of the year will be partly cloudy and cool.

    “It will start very cold in 2018,” Monahan said.

    © 2017 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories