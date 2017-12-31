Two suspects in custody after violent confrontation with officers

0

ATLANTA - Police have two suspects in custody after a violent confrontation with officers.

Channel 2's Nefertiti Jaquez has learned one of the suspects is in extremely critical condition after police say he shot himself in the head while running away from officers.

It all happened at the Texaco gas station along Glenwood Avenue around 1 p.m. Sunday.

Atlanta police said two of their officers spotted the suspects, believed to be 17 and 13, in a stolen SUV out of Clayton County pumping gas when they approached the teens.

Police said the two suspects took off running. Seconds later, we’re told, the older suspect, who was driving the stolen Pathfinder turned around, stopped and shot himself in the head with a handgun.

Atlanta police said their officers did not open fire, and that they have called in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to take over the case:

"At this point we don’t know why the adult suspect thought that was his only recourse. We don’t know his history at this time of if they just committed a crime that hadn’t be found out yet. So we’re trying to determine all of those things," said Deputy Chief Jeff Glazier with the Atlanta Police Department.



After reviewing video, a spokesperson for the GBI told Jaquez the suspect shot himself and the APD officers did not fire their service weapons.

Meantime, the younger suspect was caught and taken into custody and is currently being questioned.

Police said they recovered guns from both suspects.

