Wind chills to fall into teens tonight

ATLANTA - Get ready for a frigid end to the year as we prepare for the cold weather to bring in a cold week.

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the temperatures you could see in your area and when the frigid temperatures end, on Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM.

“Wind chills at midnight across the metro will be falling into the upper teens, single digits in north Georgia,” Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Katie Walls said.

If you're heading out to celebrate tonight, please mind the cold! Wind Chills at Midnight across the Metro will be falling into the upper teens, single digits in NW GA. Single digit Wind Chills are forecast Tues AM in Metro ATL! #gawx pic.twitter.com/wuZhYhuXLk — Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) December 31, 2017

Walls said single-digit wind chills are forecast for Tuesday morning in metro Atlanta.

A wind chill advisory has been issued for northwest Georgia, the northwest Georgia mountains and western North Carolina from 10 p.m. Sunday until 11 a.m. Monday.

In these areas, will chills will dip to near zero degrees, Walls said.

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY has been issued for NW GA, the N GA mountains, and W NC from 10pm tonight through 11am New Year's Day. In these areas Wind Chills will dip to near 0°. I'll be updating your hourly NYE & NYD forecast every half hour starting at 6AM! pic.twitter.com/ApKAzwcgYf — Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) December 31, 2017

Walls said people should be mindful of their pets as well as pipes as the temperatures plummet into the teens and 20s all week.

The cold this week is NO JOKE. Protect your pipes and furry friends as morning lows plummet into the teens and 20s all week. #gawx pic.twitter.com/ZE9CUmeSKC — Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) December 31, 2017

