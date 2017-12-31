  • Wind chills to fall into teens tonight

    ATLANTA - Get ready for a frigid end to the year as we prepare for the cold weather to bring in a cold week.

    “Wind chills at midnight across the metro will be falling into the upper teens, single digits in north Georgia,” Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Katie Walls said.

    Walls said single-digit wind chills are forecast for Tuesday morning in metro Atlanta. 

    A wind chill advisory has been issued for northwest Georgia, the northwest Georgia mountains and western North Carolina from 10 p.m. Sunday until 11 a.m. Monday. 

    In these areas, will chills will dip to near zero degrees, Walls said.

    Walls said people should be mindful of their pets as well as pipes as the temperatures plummet into the teens and 20s all week.

