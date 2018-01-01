  • Falcons defeat Panthers, clinch playoff spot

    ATLANTA - The Atlanta Falcons clinched a spot in the playoffs Sunday after defeating the Carolina Panthers 22-10 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

    Matt Ryan was 28-for-45 for 317 yards and 1 touchdown.

    The Falcons finished the regular season with a 10-6 record and will be the 6th seed in the NFC Playoffs. 

    The Falcons will face the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild-Card Round.

