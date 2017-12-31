Thousands of revelers expected for the coldest New Year's Eve in more than a decade

0

ATLANTA - The barricades are going up, and the stage is being set for performers TLC, Jeezy and Tyrese.

The gigantic peach is about to be hoisted several stories for its magnificent descent into 2018.

"We're just trying to prepare everything and move the furniture around and just make space for a lot of people to be here."

By Sunday morning, Woodruff Park will be locked down.

Atlanta Police Department Assistant Chief Rodney Bryant told Channel 2's Wendy Halloran they’re not taking any chances, especially with recent deadly attacks at outdoor events this year.

"When we see something happening anywhere throughout the world, our first thing to do with the team is to come together and come up with strategies to prevent those types of events."

There’s little doubt new years eve revelers will be met with tight security. Four specific entrances,

and anyone who enters is subject to being searched.



"We are prepared to address and make sure that everybody has a fun and exciting time," Bryant said.

People making plans to go to the event tell us they're excited even thought temperatures outside are expected to be frigid.

“I was born in Georgia, but I live in Bermuda, so this is going to be my first time seeing it,” said Matiss Randel. “Dang it’s too cold for me now, I can’t even be out here now. It’s going to be very cold.“

The coldest New Year's Eve in more than a decade.

A word to the wise, bundle up!



© 2017 Cox Media Group.