Drastic temperature change to bring showers, storms

ATLANTA - You'll want to grab your jacket before leaving the house Friday morning. Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Karen Minton said temperatures will drop drastically as the day goes on.

Minton said there will be a warm start to Friday, but a cold front will bring showers and storms midday into the afternoon.

"Some storms could be strong," Minton said.

Threats include heavy rain and gusty wind. Even a brief tornado can’t be ruled out, Minton said. However, the tornado risk is low.

As the front passes through, Severe Weather Team 2 said you’ll immediately feel the cold air rushing in.

"Because the cold air will rush in so quickly, we expect it to interact with lingering moisture, bringing potential snow flurries to the north Georgia mountains," Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Katie Walls said.

No accumulation is expected.

This weekend will be windy, dry and cold Saturday with highs near 40. Lows below freezing return starting Saturday morning. Temperatures in the mid-teens are back in the picture mid-week.

