Police issue arrest warrant for second suspect in Barcelona Wine Bar shooting

ATLANTA - Atlanta police say they have issued an arrest warrant for a second suspect in the fatal shooting at a popular west midtown restaurant.
Detectives issued a warrant for Carlous Bailey, 20, for the fatal shooting at the Barcelona Wine Bar in November.
Restaurant manager Chelsea Beller, 29, was shot and killed when three suspects broke into the restaurant on Howell Mill Road, forced her into an upstairs office to open a safe and then shot her as they ran.
Beller was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died.
Police arrested Samuel Ott, 21, last month after police say his DNA was matched to evidence linked to the crime scene. He was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping and false imprisonment.
In a news released Friday, police said Bailey is charged with murder and armed robbery and is currently in the DeKalb County jail on unrelated charges.
“Everyone involved in this case has been affected by the brutality of the crimes against Chelsea Beller and the other employees who were tied up, robbed and terrorized,” Atlanta Police Chief Ericka Shields said. “Our team of Homicide investigators have worked together to get us where we are today in announcing another arrest in the Barcelona Wine Bar case. We knew it was only a matter of time before our efforts paid dividends and another suspect was identified. I am proud of our Officers and Detectives for their relentless pursuit of justice for Chelsea and the other employees. I can assure you we will not rest until all the suspects in this case are in custody.”
