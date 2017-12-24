Police release mugshot of man accused of killing Barcelona Wine Bar manager

0

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has learned that police made an arrest in a deadly robbery at Barcelona Wine Bar.

Manager Chelsea Beller, 29, was shot and killed on Nov. 19 when three suspects broke into the restaurant on Howell Mill Road, forced her into an upstairs office to open a safe and then shot her as they ran.

Beller was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died.

Police arrested Samuel Ott, 21, on Saturday after police say his DNA was matched to evidence linked to the crime scene. He has been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping and false imprisonment. He has been taken to the Fulton County Jail.

Samuel Ott Atlanta Police Department

RELATED STORIES:

Dramatic security video shows the suspects tie up the other restaurant employees with duct tape before escaping.

A week later,police investigators found a hooded sweatshirt worn by one of the suspects the night of the murder.

Police announced earlier this week that they had a DNA match in the case.

Police are still searching for two more suspects in the case. There is a $38,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the remaining suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

The Barcelona Wine Bar Manager sent the following statement:

“We are thankful to hear that an arrest has been made in the senseless murder of Chelsea Beller. We commend the Atlanta Police Department and their investigative team for their relentless pursuit of justice in this case. We continue to support them in their ongoing pursuit of the others involved. We thank Crime Stoppers for being an integral part of this investigation as well. With a reward now at $38,000 we are confident that anyone with information related to this incident will come forward to further assist the police department so that the other criminals involved can be captured.”

© 2017 Cox Media Group.