DeKalb principal fired for allegedly groping woman at work conference

0

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned the DeKalb County School District has fired a middle school principal because witnesses reported he was drinking heavily and groped another educator at an off-campus conference last fall.

School superintendent Dr. Stephen Green wrote to Myron Broome, 42, in early December that he would be fired for “insubordination, willful neglect of duties and immorality.” In plain English, the charges against the Bethune Middle School principal were about alcohol-fueled harassment of another DeKalb educator, apparently another principal. Her name was redacted before the district released the investigative file in response to an open records request by Channel 2's Richard Belcher.

The incident took place Oct. 15 at the Marriott Conference Center in Macon. According to his own statement to investigators, Broome admitted that he drank two beers at dinner at a restaurant away from the conference center. He purchased two more beers and a small bottle of vodka before returning to the conference center.

"I felt tipsy, but not out of control," Broome says in his written statement.

Another educator who witnessed the event wrote, "He had a bottle of vodka… and offered to pour me some… I declined and said put that away."

The unnamed educator, who was the subject of Broome's alleged groping, says he touched her breast and her hips.

TRENDING STORIES:

Broome denies that he touched her, but the official charging letter from Superintendent Green contends Broome touched her "intentionally and inappropriately...three times." Some witnesses say Broome was loud and "visibly intoxicated."

The school district's investigation reportedly began after the woman's husband notified school officials and demanded that the district take action.

In his statement, Broome told investigators, "Since this incident, I have sought professional help to assist me with personal issues. I will continue to address these issues for an indefinite amount of time to ensure that I properly and respectfully represent my profession and family."

Broome could have appeared before an appeals panel this morning, but a district spokeswoman says he chose to drop his appeal. That means his termination is final.

The district says it will forward its findings to the Georgia Professional Standards Commission, the state agency that licenses and disciplines educators.

Broome worked for DeKalb County schools for 14 years.

A woman slammed the door in our face when we went to his home off Candler Road this morning.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.