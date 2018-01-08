State, federal agencies team up to ensure 'safety first' during National Championship game

0

ATLANTA - As Georgia and Alabama prepare to take the field, local, state and federal investigators are working around the clock to make sure everything goes according to plan.

The Joint Operations Center is where the Atlanta Police Department alongside other local and federal agencies are working to keep fans safe ahead of the 2018 National Championship game.

“Should something happen, minor to major, we’re able to able to react from this room," said Major Michael O'Connor with Atlanta police. “By tomorrow, we expect to be ready to go completely.”

With less than 24 hours to go until the big game, O’Connor said they have secured the stadium and the areas surrounding it to protect the 100,000 people who are expected to be in downtown Atlanta come Monday.

In fact, security was expected to be tight, but now it will be ramped up even more that President Donald Trump will be attending the game.

"It’s going to take almost everything we have to pull that off, but we have the plans in place,” O'Connor said.

Channel 2's Nefertiti Jaquez spent Sunday tagging along with some of the teams that are working 12-hour shifts with no days off to make it happen.



The Atlanta Police Department's mounted patrol, who are highly specialized in emergency situations, were out trying to sniff out potential threats.



All of this, they say, is so fans, visitors and the president can simply enjoy their time asthe two best-ranked teams in college football battle for the title.

If you're attending the game, whatever you bring it must be in a clear bag.

If you’re driving to the game, plan to be there before 4:00 p.m. and do not leave your firearm in your car,

Police prefer people consider taking MARTA because with the president coming to the game, traffic will be significantly impacted.

