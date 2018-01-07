  • Warm up expected for National Championship game

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Expect to be greeted with clouds and even colder temperatures Sunday night. Into the overnight, temperatures will get below freezing and moisture will move in.

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls will have your forecast tonight on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

    Head's up for drivers! That combination could give way to freezing rain and drizzle  in the metro and North Georgia. According to Severe Weather Team 2, because it's been so cold for so long, there's a chance for slick spots on the roads first thing Monday morning.

    [DOWNLOAD: Severe Weather Team 2 Weather App]

    The Georgia Department of Transportation is ready. On Sunday, the department released this video on its Twitter account of crews on their way to treat the roads with brine.

    If you're heading to the National Championship game, rest assured. Monday's high is expected to hit 43 degrees.

    RELATED STORIES:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories