Warm up expected for National Championship game

ATLANTA - Expect to be greeted with clouds and even colder temperatures Sunday night. Into the overnight, temperatures will get below freezing and moisture will move in.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls will have your forecast tonight on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
Headed to Centennial Olympic Park for The Chainsmokers tonight? Dress for the cold! @wsbtv #UGA2ATL #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/ILMtVInCEx— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) January 7, 2018
Head's up for drivers! That combination could give way to freezing rain and drizzle in the metro and North Georgia. According to Severe Weather Team 2, because it's been so cold for so long, there's a chance for slick spots on the roads first thing Monday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Severe Weather Team 2 Weather App]
The Georgia Department of Transportation is ready. On Sunday, the department released this video on its Twitter account of crews on their way to treat the roads with brine.
A light glaze of ice is possible on the roads tomorrow morning -- especially north & west of Atlanta. @KatieWallsWSB has updated models at 6 and 11 on @wsbtv. -Brian pic.twitter.com/OYIzwnbAF1— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) January 7, 2018
If you're heading to the National Championship game, rest assured. Monday's high is expected to hit 43 degrees.
RELATED STORIES:
- 5 things you won't want to leave in a freezing car
- Students face 'dangerous cold' as they go Back 2 School
- Anticipation builds as events preface National Championship game
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}