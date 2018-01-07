Fans take in excitement surrounding National Championship

ATLANTA - We’re just two days away from the College Football Playoff National Championship in Atlanta.
Georgia will face Alabama Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
But fans aren’t waiting until Monday to get the party started. There were several events around town over the weekend, including free concerts at Centennial Olympic Park.
Jason Derulo and Charlie Puth took the stage Saturday night.
Despite the cold weather, many fans turned out.
“It’s free, so why not?” Georgia fan Racheal Black said.
Some people took the party inside, where they danced at the silent disco. Everyone wore headphones while the DJ played.
Through all the fun, fans are keeping their eyes on the prize.
“It’s a big deal. We are excited. We are hoping for that win,” Georgia fan Leann Alcamirano said.
The free concert series continues Sunday with performances by the Chainsmokers and Darius Rucker. Gates open at 4 p.m.
