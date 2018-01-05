ATLANTA - We know this much for sure: Georgia and Alabama players and coaches will each meet with the media Saturday morning at Phillips Arena in Atlanta.
As to what will happen at each team's availability, your guess is as good as ours.
Channel 2 Action News and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution are your home for everything College Football Playoff National Championship.
For much more on the Georgia Bulldogs, CLICK HERE to download and listen to Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein & AJC's Jeff Schultz on the ‘We Never Played the Game’ podcast.
At Media Day at the Rose Bowl last week, Georgia offensive lineman Dyshon Sims took the microphone from Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein and interviewed his teammates.
He even shared a funny exchange with head coach Kirby Smart.
And Nick Saban behind a microphone for an hour is must-watch TV. The Alabama head coach has been known for a good sound bite here and there.
Georgia is scheduled to meet the media from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Alabama will follow from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
WATCH Georgia’s Media Day LIVE on wsbtv.com and the official WSB-TV Facebook page.
