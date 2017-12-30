0

LOS ANGELES - Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein may have some competition for his job.

That's because Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Dyshon Sims took over reporting duties during Rose Bowl Media Day Saturday, and he was really good at it.

Channel 2 Action News and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution are your home for everything Rose Bowl. Make sure to follow @WSBTV and @AJCSports for updates on Twitter & LIKE the official WSB-TV Facebook page!

For much more on the Georgia Bulldogs, CLICK HERE to download and listen to Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein & AJC's Jeff Schultz on the ‘We Never Played the Game’ podcast.

Sims interviewed teammates and coaches throughout Georgia's session of Media Day.

His conversations touched on a variety of topics. You'll have to watch the video for yourself to see it all.

But the best moment of the day came when Sims interviewed Head Coach Kirby Smart.

Here's how the exchange played out:

Sims: "How you doing today?"

Smart: "Who are you, and who are you working for?"

Sims: "I'm with Channel 2 Sports and I'm the reporter today. You know, a couple sources have been hearing that there might be an offensive play where I could catch a fade route. So I want to know if there's any truth to that?"

Smart: "Absolutely. We've got this new play where the tackle becomes eligible. We sprint the quarterback out and he's got to throw it backwards. It just so happens that he's not going to be the tackle that does it!"

Sims: "Well you know what, coach, we appreciate you for your time, playa. Have a good one."

Smart: "Playa."

© 2017 Cox Media Group.