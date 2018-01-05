Georgia Bulldogs head to Atlanta for National Championship

ATHENS - The Georgia Bulldogs loaded up eight buses in Athens to travel to Atlanta for the National Championship.
[WATCH LIVE: Georgia football team heads to Atlanta]
Georgia will face Alabama in the title game Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The team left Athens with a police escort just after 5 p.m.
The buses will take the trip down Highway 316 to I-85 to the Hyatt Regency Hotel in downtown Atlanta.
We'll be following the team LIVE from Athens to Atlanta. Follow along with us on WSBTV.com and on Channel 2 Action News.
RELATED STORIES:
- Chick-fil-a or Dreamland BBQ: The bet is on between TV meteorologists
- Media Day at the National Championship: You never know what will happen!
- Private suites at the National Championship are awesome … but they'll cost you
Fans cheering on the Bulldogs as they prepare to head to Atlanta for the big game. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/nzghsNHyYa— Tom Jones (@TomJonesWSBTV) January 5, 2018
Altanta...watch for these beautiful buses as they transport your Rose Bowl winning Bulldogs from UGA to downtown Atlanta for the big game. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/Yf0b4x3zOe— Tom Jones (@TomJonesWSBTV) January 5, 2018
Elementary students arriving to cheer the Bulldogs on as they prepare to travel from Athens to Atlanta for Monday’s Championship Game. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/mCAuAnEQmM— Tom Jones (@TomJonesWSBTV) January 5, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}