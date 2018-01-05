  • Georgia Bulldogs head to Atlanta for National Championship

    By: Tom Jones

    ATHENS - The Georgia Bulldogs loaded up eight buses in Athens to travel to Atlanta for the National Championship. 

    Georgia will face Alabama in the title game Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. 

    The team left Athens with a police escort just after 5 p.m.

    The buses will take the trip down Highway 316 to I-85 to the Hyatt Regency Hotel in downtown Atlanta. 

