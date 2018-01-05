  • Chick-fil-a or Dreamland BBQ: The bet is on between TV meteorologists

    ATLANTA - The bet is on!

    Severe Weather Team 2’s Brad Nitz challenged the Chief Meteorologist at Birmingham’s ABC 33/40 to a friendly wager over the big game Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

    Nitz gives the forecast before the University of Georgia football games, while Spann provides the forecast before each University of Alabama football game.

    Nitz told Spann that if Alabama wins, he’ll buy Spann and his team lunch from Georgia’s own Chick-fil-A. Spann said if Georgia wins, he’ll buy Severe Weather Team 2 lunch from Alabama’s Dreamland Barbeque.

    We can’t wait to taste that delicious BBQ in our weather center next week!

