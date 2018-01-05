Chick-fil-a or Dreamland BBQ: The bet is on between TV meteorologists

ATLANTA - The bet is on!
Severe Weather Team 2’s Brad Nitz challenged the Chief Meteorologist at Birmingham’s ABC 33/40 to a friendly wager over the big game Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Nitz gives the forecast before the University of Georgia football games, while Spann provides the forecast before each University of Alabama football game.
Nitz told Spann that if Alabama wins, he’ll buy Spann and his team lunch from Georgia’s own Chick-fil-A. Spann said if Georgia wins, he’ll buy Severe Weather Team 2 lunch from Alabama’s Dreamland Barbeque.
We can’t wait to taste that delicious BBQ in our weather center next week!
Hey @Spann, the official Georgia Bulldogs weather forecaster proposes a wager with the Crimson Tide's team forecaster.— Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) January 5, 2018
If Alabama wins I'll buy you and your weather team lunch from Georgia's own @ChickfilA.
What do you say? Can you handle it? pic.twitter.com/CBK9XgIsK2
Hey Brad… This bet is ON! https://t.co/0p3ssBkv9v— James Spann (@spann) January 5, 2018
If Georgia wins are are sending @dreamlandbbq to WSB’s weather team and @BradNitzWSB https://t.co/ucTnjhYniR— James Spann (@spann) January 5, 2018
All of us will be looking forward to that free lunch from Brad next week… https://t.co/0p3ssBkv9v— James Spann (@spann) January 5, 2018
Likewise...nothing tastes better than free food. https://t.co/vqA8JOY4L4— Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) January 5, 2018
