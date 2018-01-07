  • Apartment building destroyed by fire in DeKalb County

    By: Matt Johnson

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters are on the scene of an apartment fire in DeKalb County.

    The fire happened at Sterling Ridge Apartments near Stone Mountain.

    Channel 2 Action News has learned one building was destroyed in the blaze that included five units.

    No injuries have been reported at this time.

