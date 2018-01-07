Apartment building destroyed by fire in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters are on the scene of an apartment fire in DeKalb County.
The fire happened at Sterling Ridge Apartments near Stone Mountain.
Channel 2 Action News has learned one building was destroyed in the blaze that included five units.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Channel 2 Action News
