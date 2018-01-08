0

ATLANTA - What was supposed to be a day for major districts to go Back 2 School after winter break has turned into a day off due to possible winter weather.

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the possibility for freezing rain during the commute, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

The following schools announced they will be closed Monday:

Atlanta Public Schools

Bartow County

Calhoun City,

Carroll County

Cartersville City

Cherokee County

Clayton County

Cobb County

Coweta County,

DeKalb County

Fayette County

Forsyth County

Fulton County

Gordon County

Gwinnett County

Hall County,

Paulding County

Rockdale County

Troup County

A Winter Weather Advisory went into effect for northwest Georgia at 1 a.m. Monday. It goes into effect for metro Atlanta from 5 a.m. until 12 p.m. and ends in northeast Georgia at 1 p.m., since the area should be the last area to warm about freezing.

“We’ve got a good chance of freezing rain, some freezing drizzle, and some mist as well,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

Monahan advised drivers to watch for slippery roads throughout the morning, especially on bridges on overpasses.

Temperatures right now are in the 20s and low 30s across metro #ATL... as moisture moves in from the west, we'll have an increasing chance of freezing rain and drizzle @wsbtv — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) January 8, 2018

Pavement temperatures are generally in the 20s and low 30s right now @wsbtv — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) January 8, 2018

Georgia’s Department of Transportation sent trucks to lay brine throughout the metro area Sunday ahead of freezing temperatures.

We have a team of reporters and photographers fanned throughout the metro and north Georgia areas for live reports on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

