GDOT prepares the roadways for icy conditions

ATLANTA - Georgia Department of Transportation crews are out treating roads with salt and brine ahead of the winter weather.

"We're going to throw everything we have at this," said Natalie Dale with GDOT.

GDOT crews were working on their emergency plan Sunday night as they prepared for potentially icy roads in metro Atlanta on Monday.

Crews will be working overnight in brine tankers to treat the busiest roads ahead of a Monday that is anything but normal.

"Between the winter weather, the president's visit and the national championship, it's going to be a very hectic day on our roads tomorrow," Dale said.

Drivers like Peter Hannah told Channel 2's Matt Johnson they have no choice but to work Monday, so he will be taking his time during the morning commute.

"(I) just gotta be a little bit better driver, more careful, just watch everybody else, drive slower," he said.

Johnson was there when 18 brine trucks hit the roads on Sunday night for the second round of treatment on Atlanta highways and interstates.

Each tanker carries 10,000 gallons of the salt solution. GDOT said the slightest risk of ice means every precaution is taken.

"When you're dealing with situation where ice is involved, all bets are off," Dale said.

