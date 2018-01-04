Students brace ‘dangerous cold' to go Back 2 School

0

ATLANTA - Students braced the cold to return to school throughout metro Atlanta Thursday.

Nearly 20 districts went Back 2 School Thursday morning.

Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach was in DeKalb County as buses prepared to head out from the bus barn in the freezing temperatures.

Drivers at the bus yard in Stone Mountain started arriving even before 4:30 a.m.

Temperatures were in the teens and will remain below freezing for the whole day.

Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Karen Minton said temperatures will be dangerously cold, with highs around freezing in Atlanta.

Some will be just barely above freezing, south of Interstate 20, Minton said.

“Because it’s going to be so windy, it won’t feel that way. It’s going to feel like the teens and 20s all day,” Minton said. “The mountains will feel like they’re below zero.”

Minton advised parents should bundle up their children and limit their time outside and at the bus stop.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for metro Atlanta until 10 a.m. and for the north Georgia mountains until 12 p.m. Thursday.

Another Wind Chill Advisory has been issued that will go into effect at 7 p.m. Thursday through 10 a.m. Friday for all of the counties in the north Georgia mountains as well as metro Atlanta.

While the metro area bundles up for the freezing cold, parts of Georgia saw snow accumulate Wednesday

Meteorologist Brian Monahan was in Savannah where it blanketed trees and cars in the afternoon.

