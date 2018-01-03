Flurries fall in parts of coastal Georgia, Florida

SAVANNAH - Parts of coastal Georgia and north Florida are experiencing some rare weather phenomena: Snow!
Gov. Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency for 28 Georgia counties in the coastal region Tuesday hours before the winter storm.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan traveling to coastal Georgia reported seeing frozen rain and drizzle in Savannah early Wednesday morning. But he warns that there is “room for cooling” later in the day.
Latest high resolution model putting out 3"+ of snow in Savannah area. All time record is 3.6" in February 1968 @wsbtv— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) January 3, 2018
All Georgia Department of Transportation brine trucks and 75 additional plows are being sent to the impacted areas, Deal said.
Around 9 a.m. Monday, the Savannah/Hilton Head International airport closed as the storm moved in.
Just received word that the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport is now closed. #winterweather— Chatham EMA (@ChathamEMA) January 3, 2018
The state of emergency expires at midnight Friday. The area could get 1-3 inches of snow, Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns said.
Here's something you don't see everyday! WOW! Many coastal areas could get 1-3 inches of snow! Coldest air in 3 years. pic.twitter.com/wCbkPNIzWR— Glenn Burns (@GlennBurnsWSB) January 2, 2018
Winter storm potential affects the following counties: Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Brantley, Bryan, Bulloch, Camden, Candler, Coffee, Charlton, Chatham, Clinch, Echols, Effingham, Evans, Glynn, Jeff Davis, Lanier, Lowndes, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Pierce, Screven, Tattnall, Toombs, Ware and Wayne.
Savannah State University, Savannah Technical College, Savannah College of Art and Design, city offices and Savannah-Chatham Public Schools are closed Wednesday. Many coastal area school systems are reporting two-hour delays.
