  • Flurries fall in parts of coastal Georgia, Florida

    By: Brian Monahan

    Updated:

    SAVANNAH - Parts of coastal Georgia and north Florida are experiencing some rare weather phenomena: Snow!

    Gov. Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency for 28 Georgia counties in the coastal region Tuesday hours before the winter storm.

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan traveling to coastal Georgia reported seeing frozen rain and drizzle in Savannah early Wednesday morning. But he warns that there is “room for cooling” later in the day.

    We’ll have live coverage of the winter weather along the coast on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

    All Georgia Department of Transportation brine trucks and 75 additional plows are being sent to the impacted areas, Deal said.

    [DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's weather app for alerts on winter weather]

    Around 9 a.m. Monday, the Savannah/Hilton Head International airport closed as the storm moved in.

    The state of emergency expires at midnight Friday. The area could get 1-3 inches of snow, Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns said.

    Winter storm potential affects the following counties: Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Brantley, Bryan, Bulloch, Camden, Candler, Coffee, Charlton, Chatham, Clinch, Echols, Effingham, Evans, Glynn, Jeff Davis, Lanier, Lowndes, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Pierce, Screven, Tattnall, Toombs, Ware and Wayne. 

    Savannah State University, Savannah Technical College, Savannah College of Art and Design, city offices and Savannah-Chatham Public Schools are closed Wednesday. Many coastal area school systems are reporting two-hour delays.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories