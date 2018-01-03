'Dangerously' cold weather ahead for metro Atlanta

0

It may feel cold today, but it will be even colder tomorrow.

Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Karen Minton said wind gusts 25 to 30 mph will make temperatures feel like 10 degrees above zero to 10 degrees below zero around noon Thursday.

There will be dangerous wind chills throughout the metro Atlanta area.

A wind chill advisory goes into effect Thursday at 5 a.m. until 10 a.m.

Wind Chill Advisory goes into effect Thursday at 5am through 10am. Temperatures will feel like 5 degrees to 10 degrees below zero. Exposed skin can get frost bite in as little as 30 minutes in this cold. Keep Pets indoors. pic.twitter.com/gPTl08QoWx — Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) January 3, 2018

"Be prepared. This is dangerous cold,” Minton said.

Morning lows will drop into the teens but it will feel more like 2 to 8 degrees early Thursday morning.

The warmest it will get is around 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. when the wind chill factor will be 22 degrees, Minton said.

Around 9 a.m., the wind chill factor will be 8 degrees.

“You can get frostbite with temperatures that low within 30 minutes if your skin is exposed,” Minton said.

[READ: Warning signs for frostbite, hypothermia]

Pet owners should keep their cats and dogs inside.

“They should not be let out on their own. It’s just going to be too cold and they can suffer,” Minton said.

