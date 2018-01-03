  • 'Dangerously' cold weather ahead for metro Atlanta

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    It may feel cold today, but it will be even colder tomorrow.

    Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Karen Minton said wind gusts 25 to 30 mph will make temperatures feel like 10 degrees above zero to 10 degrees below zero around noon Thursday.

    There will be dangerous wind chills throughout the metro Atlanta area.

    A wind chill advisory goes into effect Thursday at 5 a.m. until 10 a.m.

    "Be prepared. This is dangerous cold,” Minton said.

    Morning lows will drop into the teens but it will feel more like 2 to 8 degrees early Thursday morning.

    The warmest it will get is around 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. when the wind chill factor will be 22 degrees, Minton said.

    Around 9 a.m., the wind chill factor will be 8 degrees.

    “You can get frostbite with temperatures that low within 30 minutes if your skin is exposed,” Minton said.

    Pet owners should keep their cats and dogs inside. 

    “They should not be let out on their own. It’s just going to be too cold and they can suffer,” Minton said.

