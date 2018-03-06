0 Reward increases in search for missing CDC worker

ATLANTA - The family of a missing CDC worker has increased the reward to find him.

Channel 2 Action News has learned the reward has been upped to $15,000.

Timothy Cunningham, 35, was last seen more than three weeks ago from his home in Atlanta.

Cunningham works as an epidemiologist at the CDC.

The Harvard graduate vanished without a trace in a case Atlanta police are calling bizarre.

A group made up police, friends and family spent the morning Saturday searching for any clues as to where Cunningham might be. Among the search were members of the Alpha Team K9 Search and Rescue Team, professional search team volunteers.

Cunningham left work on Feb. 12, saying he wasn’t feeling well. He hasn’t been seen since.

“I think that it was pretty consistent that he was definitely upset. He told several coworkers that he was and that he was expecting this promotion,” Atlanta Police Maj. Michael O'Connor said.

The day before, Cunningham had a conversation with his family that was quite concerning.

“We were aware of some concerns at work that he had shared with us and there were some personal issues too,” O’Connor said.

Investigators said they’ve made sure his government credit cards aren’t being used, looked at his browser history on his work computer and checked his access card for the CDC, which shows the last time he checked in.

“He has such a history of being responsible and dependable that, that’s what puts us at such disbelief at this state,” Cunningham’s father, Terrell Cunningham, said.

Anyone with information on the case should contact Atlanta police or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

