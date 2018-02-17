President Trump visits Florida school shoot victims, first responders

PARKLAND, Fla. - President Donald Trump visited a Florida hospital Friday to thank medical professionals who helped the wounded in a horrific high school shooting, coming face-to-face with first responders in the deadly assault.
Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrived by motorcade at Broward Health North Hospital to pay their respects to doctors, nurses and others who responded to the shooting in nearby Parkland.
They planned to meet with law enforcement officials at the Broward County Sheriff's office later Friday.
JUST IN: President @realDonaldTrump meets with victims of #ParklandSchoolShooting + praises incredible work of doctors, nurses and first responders pic.twitter.com/orwH7uIaFM— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) February 17, 2018
The president tweeted earlier that he would meet with people "whose lives have been totally shattered."
Some of the parents, survivors and others affected by the tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have angrily called for firm action to prevent future assaults.
"I don't want Trump to come but we want more gun safety," said 18-year-old Kevin Trejos, a senior at the school. "It's a dream. It hasn't hit me yet."
The president made the trip to meet with first responders shortly after Air Force One arrived in West Palm Beach for the president to spend the weekend at his Palm Beach estate, which is about 40 miles from Parkland.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}