Police say alleged 'tissue bandit' ties to more robberies

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - We're learning new information about a serial robber police say is using flu season as a way to throw off his victims.
Channel 2 Action News first told you about this story last month. Surveillance video shows the robber holding a napkin or something like it over his face to carry out his crimes.
Police say the man has robbed four Henry County businesses since October using this method.
We'll show you the car police believe he may be using and hear from authorities who want him off the streets, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}