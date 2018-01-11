Serial robber using flu season to rob stores, police say

0

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - The search is on for a robber who may be pretending he has a cold when he commits his crimes. He has hit several businesses.

Police told Channel 2’s Tom Jones that the robber has hit a Metro PCS store and three other businesses while holding a napkin or something like it over his face.

“Normally, people are not going to pay attention to him,” Maj. Mike Ireland, of the Henry County Police Department, said.

Police believe the serial armed robber is using the flu season as a way to throw off his victims.

Surveillance video shows the man cover his face with a tissue or maybe a towel as he enters the Metro PCS on West Fairview Road in Ellenwood on Jan. 2.

“He probably has just a napkin over his face indicating it's the cold season, indicating he might have a cold,” Ireland told Jones.

Henry County police say the robber has hit four businesses in the Ellenwood area since October.

In each robbery, he covers his face with what looks like a napkin. Then he shows the workers a gun in his waistband and asks for the cash.

“He shows the employees the weapon and they usually just give him the money,” Ireland said.

Surveillance video of the Metro PCS robbery shows the robber follow the frightened employees to the back of the store and then force one to fill a bag with cash.

Officers think someone will recognize him even though his face is covered.

“If they have an idea or think it might be somebody, we're asking them to call Henry County police and we'll follow,” Ireland said.

Investigators believe the man has robbed a nearby Family Dollar and Dollar General as well.

Police said he sometimes wears medical scrubs, and video shows him leaving the store in a white Nissan Altima.

