Woman hit by cars, killed after getting off MARTA bus, police say

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned a woman is dead after police said two cars hit her right after she got off a MARTA bus.
Alpharetta police told Channel 2's Mike Petchenik the incident happened on the 5000 block of North Point Parkway in Alpharetta.
The woman darted across the road, and that's when the cars hit her, Alpharetta Police spokesman Jason Muenzer said.
Muenzer told Petchenik the drivers stopped and said they thought they hit debris.
