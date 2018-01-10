Gov. Deal says special session needed if Amazon comes calling

ATLANTA - When Governor Nathan Deal talks about the possibility of Amazon's second headquarters moving to Georgia, everybody listens.
Channel 2's Richard Elliot attended the Eggs and Issues breakfast at the Georgia Chamber where Deal talked about Georgia's "strong" bid for HQ2.
Deal said it could still be months before Amazon makes a final decision.
If Georgia is placed on the shortlist, Deal said he would have to call a special legislative session to arrange parts of the incentive package for Amazon.
We're working to learn more about what Governor Deal said about the Amazon's HQ2, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Arrest of nearly 70 people at party 'incredible waste of resources,' legal analyst says
- It was fixed! Conspiracies abound over Alabama's win over Georgia
- Police warn of series of robberies targeting female shoppers
#Breaking: Gov. Nathan Deal says the state's Amazon bid is strong. pic.twitter.com/TTMBYc3wFD— Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) January 10, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}