Gov. Deal says special session needed if Amazon comes calling

    By: Richard Elliot

    ATLANTA - When Governor Nathan Deal talks about the possibility of Amazon's second headquarters moving to Georgia, everybody listens.

    Channel 2's Richard Elliot attended the Eggs and Issues breakfast at the Georgia Chamber where Deal talked about Georgia's "strong" bid for HQ2. 

    Deal said it could still be months before Amazon makes a final decision.

    If Georgia is placed on the shortlist, Deal said he would have to call a special legislative session to arrange parts of the incentive package for Amazon.

