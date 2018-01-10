Teen accused of shooting own grandfather to death, 2 others arrested

ELBERT COUNTY, Ga. - Three teens are facing charges after an 86-year-old man was found shot to death a day after he was reported missing.
Savanna Marie Jennings, 19, of Elbert County was charged Wednesday with murder, aggravated assault and concealing the death of another in the death of her 86-year-old grandfather, Otha Perrin.
Jennings lived with Perrin at a home on Pearl Mill Road, the sheriff’s office said.
Sheriff Melvin Andrews said Jennings reported Perrin missing on Sunday. On Monday, another family member came to the sheriff’s office and said “something isn’t right” about the case.
We're learning about how the victim's body was found on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4
TRENDING STORIES:
- Fugitives in 4-year-old's killing caught in Georgia after nationwide manhunt
- Arrest of nearly 70 people at party 'incredible waste of resources,' legal analyst says
- Young cancer victim says 'each day is a gift, not a given right'
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}