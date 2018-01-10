  • Teen accused of shooting own grandfather to death, 2 others arrested

    Updated:

    ELBERT COUNTY, Ga. - Three teens are facing charges after an 86-year-old man was found shot to death a day after he was reported missing.

    Savanna Marie Jennings, 19, of Elbert County was charged Wednesday with murder, aggravated assault and concealing the death of another in the death of her 86-year-old grandfather, Otha Perrin.

    Jennings lived with Perrin at a home on Pearl Mill Road, the sheriff’s office said.

    Sheriff Melvin Andrews said Jennings reported Perrin missing on Sunday. On Monday, another family member came to the sheriff’s office and said “something isn’t right” about the case.  

    We're learning about how the victim's body was found on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories