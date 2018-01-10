Woman found dead at Gwinnett mall ID'd as Georgia State student

0

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A woman who was found dead at Gwinnett Place Mall days before Christmas has been identified as a 19-year-old from Lawrenceville, police say.

Silling A. Man was found in a vacant Subway restaurant space in the mall on Dec. 21. The Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office said she had been dead for about two weeks.

Channel 2's Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Tony Thomas spoke with Man's aunt about her death, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

Man’s death has not been ruled as a homicide, but “the circumstances surrounding her death are still being investigated,” a police release said.

Man worked at a store in Perimeter Mall and picked up her last paycheck on Nov. 20, police said. Her family told Thomas that she had no tied to Gwinnett Place Mall.

She was also a sophomore at Georgia State University. She was last enrolled for the Fall 2017 semester as a psychology major, and did not enroll in spring semester classes.

Man had been previously reported missing on Oct. 8 by a family member, but she returned home shortly after a missing person case was assigned to an investigator, according to the release. Man disappeared again on Oct. 10, but another missing person report was not filed, police said.

Anyone with information about her death is asked to call police at 770-513-5300.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this report.

