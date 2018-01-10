  • Campers line up to win year's supply of Chick-fil-A

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Dozens of people are already camping out for the chance to win a year’s supply of food during the grand opening of two new Chick-fil-A restaurant locations.

    Chick-fil-A said its operators Greg Mapoles and Brandon LaMarque will award a year supply of meals to the first 100 people in line when they open each of two DeKalb County locations Thursday.

    Campers were allowed to start lining up at the 24-hour mark. 

    At both locations, campers arrived around 4 a.m. Wednesday to secure their spot for their year supply of chicken. 

    Ryan Grundlock of Braselton was the first guest registered, making this his second campout. 

