  • UGA returning home to Athens after championship

    By: Sophia Choi

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Just hours after an emotional loss to the Crimson Tide, the Bulldogs are heading back home. 

    The team loaded up on buses around 10 a.m. Tuesday for their hour-and-a-half trek back to Athens.

    Channel 2’s Sophia Choi will greet the team when they return to Athens, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

    In a Facebook Live on WSB-TV’s Facebook page, many people were leaving words of encouragement for the team.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    “Love my Dawgs!! You guys are a class act! Hold your heads high!!” said one commenter. 

    “Thanks Bulldogs for a great game and season!” said another commenter. 

    The University of Georgia lost to Alabama in overtime, 26-33.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories