UGA returning home to Athens after championship

ATLANTA - Just hours after an emotional loss to the Crimson Tide, the Bulldogs are heading back home.
The team loaded up on buses around 10 a.m. Tuesday for their hour-and-a-half trek back to Athens.
Channel 2’s Sophia Choi will greet the team when they return to Athens, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
In a Facebook Live on WSB-TV’s Facebook page, many people were leaving words of encouragement for the team.
TRENDING STORIES:
- PHOTOS: Celebs, fans witness Bama winning national title
- In stunning loss, UGA falls to Alabama in National Championship, 26-23
- Residents told to keep garage doors open or face $200 fine
“Love my Dawgs!! You guys are a class act! Hold your heads high!!” said one commenter.
“Thanks Bulldogs for a great game and season!” said another commenter.
The University of Georgia lost to Alabama in overtime, 26-33.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}