Residents told to keep garage doors open or face $200 fine

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    AUBURN, Calif. - After a resident was caught with people living in their garage, a homeowners association mandated the community leave its garage doors open daily. 

    Homes in Auburn Greens are to have the garage doors open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday, according to KTXL

    Not everyone in the community likes the new rules. 

    "I have nothing to hide. I understand somebody had people living in the garage. I don’t. I am following the rules," resident Shally Ia told KTXL. "All I am asking is a reasonable way to get around this. If you want to do a monthly, bimonthly inspection of my garage, I have nothing to hide. If I have something that's being stored in there and you don’t like it I’ll remove it."

    Violators will be fined $200 and get an administrative hearing for leaving their garage door closed.

