ATLANTA - Today is the day! The Georgia Bulldogs play for the College Football Playoff National Championship tonight in Atlanta.
As Kirby Smart and the Dawgs prepare to take on Alabama, Channel 2 Action News, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and WSB Radio have you covered from all angles.
We have a team of reporters and photographers spread out across Atlanta and Athens to bring you the most in-depth coverage across all platforms.
Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein is at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and providing minute-by-minute updates.
Follow along below:
10:50 a.m.
The Georgia Bulldogs will arrive at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 5:45 p.m.
For UGA fans wanting to see the Dawgs arrive at the Benz... UGA will arrive at the southwest corner of @MBStadium (Northside Drive) at 5:45 p.m. #UGA2ATL #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/8HSfw3gOyx— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) January 8, 2018
12:01 a.m.
It's officially gameday!
Gameday..... pic.twitter.com/Kfptz4HYhA— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) January 8, 2018
