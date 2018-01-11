0

ATLANTA - Sam’s Club locations across the country are abruptly closing for good without warning to staff and customers.

The Lithonia Sam’s Club closed for good on Thursday.

“We don’t take this lightly and decisions like these are incredible difficult. This decision is based on a number of factors, including financial performance,” said Phillip Keene, Director of Corporate Communications.

Hourly employees will continue to be paid for 60 days while they look for other jobs within other Sam’s Club or Walmart locations.

“Our hope is that many associates at the Club will choose to stay with the company via transfer and we’ll begin working to make that happen,” Keene said.

According to Channel 2's sister station FOX13, a Memphis Sam’s Club location has also closed its doors for good, announcing the closure to employees this morning.

The Lithonia and Memphis stores are not the only ones. There are reports of stores across the country, including in Ohio and Texas, shutting their doors today.

A former employee of the store told FOX13 employees were called in for a meeting and told the store was closing.

In an email, another person told FOX13 there was no advanced notice and employees were told they were no longer required to report for work.

When FOX13 called the store, they were met with the following voicemail: “This Sam’s Club location is closed effective January 11. Please visit SamsClub.com for alternate locations.”

A sign on the door said "Sam's Club is CLOSED today. We regret any inconvenience."

The online listing on SamsClub.com shows “error loading club information.”

