Alabama coach's playbook stolen before National Championship

ATLANTA - Police say an Alabama coach’s backpack, which included his playbook, was stolen from his hotel ahead of the National Championship.
Alabama defeated Georgia Monday in the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Police say last Saturday, defensive line coach Karl Dunbar left his backpack in a Marriott Marquis conference room designated as the defensive line meeting room.
It had his cellphone, laptop, cash, sunglasses and game day playbook inside.
Some of the items were recovered in a bathroom, but not the playbook.
It's hard to identify this person - but police say he stole an Alabama coach's defensive playbook just 2 days before the national championship game.
