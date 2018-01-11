  • Alabama coach's playbook stolen before National Championship

    By: Tyisha Fernandes

    ATLANTA - Police say an Alabama coach’s backpack, which included his playbook, was stolen from his hotel ahead of the National Championship.

    Alabama defeated Georgia Monday in the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

    Police say last Saturday, defensive line coach Karl Dunbar left his backpack in a Marriott Marquis conference room designated as the defensive line meeting room.

    It had his cellphone, laptop, cash, sunglasses and game day playbook inside.

    Some of the items were recovered in a bathroom, but not the playbook.

