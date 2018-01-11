Police search for rental truck driver in deadly hit-and-run

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police say they are searching for the person who was behind the wheel of a rental truck that hit and killed a father.
Police said on Dec. 30, Derek Adams, 27, was on his motorcycle when a Budget rental truck turned left in front of him and hit him on Warren Road in DeKalb County.
According to police, the driver did not stop and instead ran over Adams before speeding away.
Police have not made any arrests in the case.
Adams’ friend said he was following behind him before the crash on their way out for the night.
He tells us about the moment he had to choose between staying with his friend or chasing after the truck, on Channel 2 Action News at 5.
