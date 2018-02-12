0 Police: Man shot and killed as he was changing his tire

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are looking for the person they say shot and killed a father in front of his girlfriend while he changed a tire.

Channel 2's Matt Johnson spoke to the family who told him they think someone slashed the tires to get him out of the car.

Just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, Johnson received a photo of the victim, Justin Edwards, 34, from his father.

Edwards is being remembered a man who loved his 4-year-old son, and someone who was working toward his masters degree while working as a logistics manager at Lockheed Martin.

Channel 2 Action News was there when police investigated the deadly shooting at Memorial Drive and Boulevard Saturday night at around 11:30.

Atlanta police tell us that Edwards was changing his tire in the parking lot of an abandoned building when someone shot him multiple times.

His family said he and his girlfriend were heading home after dinner.

Edwards father says he believes his son was set up.

"No doubt in my mind somebody slashed his tires," said Joe Edwards. "I don't know why somebody would want to do that, but we gonna find out."

Justin Edwards' father is a long-time activist in DeKalb County who has worked for years to curb gun violence.

