Parents upset their child played racist character in school play

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - The Douglas County school district is investigating a complaint that a 7-year-old girl played a racist character in a school play.

In a video of the play, Anastasia Bertram can be seen holding up a sign saying, "Please go home" on one side and "Cursed is the man who integrates" on the other side.

Bertram's parents said she was asked by her teacher, Mrs. James, to fill the part of a white girl against school desegregation during a play at Burnett Elementary School on March 2.

Her teacher told the parents Anastasia volunteered after another student struggled to learn the lines and follow directions. But the Bertrams said they had no idea until she was on stage.

They told Channel 2's Wendy Halloran they were not asked for parental consent.

"No, I’m gonna have a child stand on stage and tell black children to go away because they’re black. That is the option that we chose," said Anastasia's mother Amber, "She’s 7, and you put her onstage and made her think what she was doing was OK? That’s not OK.”

Body found in river ID'd as missing airport worker "They were portraying one moment in history, one small two-second moment in history. It may not be appropriate unfortunately it happened," said district spokeswoman Portia Lake. The Bertrams pulled both of their daughters out of the school following the two-second incident, and claim they didn’t receive a response from school officials until Halloran got involved. “I am calling to apologize. I was unaware of the treatment of your daughter," Superintendent Trent North said on the phone with the family. The Bertrams' reaction to the superintendent’s message was met with swift criticism. "Only because he was informed we were talking with you and that this was gonna go on the air and he didn’t want it on the air,” Amber Bertram said. But Lake said otherwise. “An investigation has been launched. Again, we have reached out to the family numerous times as recent as yesterday," Lake said. "We have reached out numerous time even before this family alerted the media.”

