  • 2 gunmen kick down woman's back door, rob her of cash

    By: Mike Petchenik

    Updated:

    NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for two men who kicked down a woman’s back door and robbed her of cash. 

    The armed robbery happened just after noon today at a home on Thompson Drive in Alpharetta, police said. 

    Channel 2’s Mike Petchenik learned the victim called 911 when she heard a commotion outside of her home. Police said two men with guns barged in and demanded cash from the victim. 

    After getting the cash, they took off, police said.

