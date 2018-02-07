2 gunmen kick down woman's back door, rob her of cash

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for two men who kicked down a woman’s back door and robbed her of cash.
The armed robbery happened just after noon today at a home on Thompson Drive in Alpharetta, police said.
Channel 2’s Mike Petchenik learned the victim called 911 when she heard a commotion outside of her home. Police said two men with guns barged in and demanded cash from the victim.
After getting the cash, they took off, police said.
We’re talking to a neighbor who reacts to the armed robbery for Channel 2 Action News at 4.
TRENDING STORIES:
Police say two men kicked in the back door to this home, robbed everyone inside. At 4, the leads they have so far. pic.twitter.com/1NYQ6ZhagH— Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) February 7, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}