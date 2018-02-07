Cobb County mother sentenced to life in prison in overdose death of toddler

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A mother has been sentenced to life in prison in the death of her toddler.
Erica White killed her child with a lethal dose of codeine in Nov. 2014.
Prosecutors called it a case of "poisoning for profit," killing 1-year-old Tyrael McFall for a $50,000 life insurance policy.
The jury found White guilty Monday of 16 counts of murder and financial gain.
On Wednesday, White was sentenced to life without parole plus 83 years.
