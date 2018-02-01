  • Closing arguments for mother accused of giving toddler lethal dose of codeine

    By: Chris Jose

    Updated:

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - An Austell woman accused of poisoning and killing her 2-year-old son will soon learn her fate.

    The trial, which started more than a week ago, will determine whether or not Erica White poisoned her disabled 2-year-old son, Tyrael McFall, in November 2014, and then opened credit cards in his name.

    According to the indictment obtained by Channel 2's Chris Jose, White and her boyfriend, Michael Schullerman, gave the toddler a lethal dose of codeine. 

    Pictures revealed in court showed the master bedroom where the boy was unconscious.

    As an alibi, prosecutors said they went on a date to a gun range, while White's daughter babysat, not knowing the toddler was dying.

