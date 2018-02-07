  • Man rushes to help neighbors after storm damage traps them inside home

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. - A cleanup is underway at an apartment complex that was heavily damaged when strong winds took down some trees in Bremen, Georgia on Wednesday. 

    Most of the damage at the complex on Kaiser Street was to the carport, a kitchen and a bedroom. The damage was caused by branches going through the roof.

    Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach learned no one was injured during the storm, but neighbors tell him they had no warning. 

    Resident Kendall Ridgeway said he went to help his neighbors after learning they couldn't get out of their home. 

    “They were actually trapped in down here," Ridgeway said. "We had to move some debris to get them out the front door.” 

    Another resident told Gehlbach they were asleep and woke to a very loud noise.

    "It sounded like someone running through my house with a blower," resident Jessica Keaton said. 

    The Red Cross will be helping the families affected by the storm. 

     

     

     

     

     

     

