0 Man rushes to help neighbors after storm damage traps them inside home

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. - A cleanup is underway at an apartment complex that was heavily damaged when strong winds took down some trees in Bremen, Georgia on Wednesday.

We'll have LIVE Team 2 Coverage from StormTracker 2, showing damage across the area, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

Most of the damage at the complex on Kaiser Street was to the carport, a kitchen and a bedroom. The damage was caused by branches going through the roof.

Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach learned no one was injured during the storm, but neighbors tell him they had no warning.

Get custom alerts, hourly weather forecasts, live radar and much more with the free Severe Weather Team 2 app. CLICK HERE to download!

Resident Kendall Ridgeway said he went to help his neighbors after learning they couldn't get out of their home.

“They were actually trapped in down here," Ridgeway said. "We had to move some debris to get them out the front door.”

Another resident told Gehlbach they were asleep and woke to a very loud noise.

"It sounded like someone running through my house with a blower," resident Jessica Keaton said.

The Red Cross will be helping the families affected by the storm.

American Red Cross helping 3 families with units damaged when trees came down around 7:45a in Bremen pic.twitter.com/4CAjreMwgV — Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) February 7, 2018

Meet Beau...she rode out storm with her people in a bathtub during storm in Haralson Co. pic.twitter.com/22UU9h7y20 — Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) February 7, 2018

Truck trampled by tree and trampoline during morning storm in Bremen pic.twitter.com/T2Nlvd2HHn — Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) February 7, 2018

Damage in Haralson County: there’s actually car smashed somewhere in there #severeweatherteam2 pic.twitter.com/OqpHPXiPra — Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) February 7, 2018

Large tree fell on apt. building in Bremen. Everyone is okay. Most damage to carport pic.twitter.com/9aNy9XPXFk — Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) February 7, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.