ATLANTA - Comedian Leslie Jones is currently in Atlanta working on the ABC series “Kevin Probably Saves the World.”

So what does any normal person do when they’re in town? They check out the sights and sounds, including restaurants.

The actress -- known for her roles on “Saturday Night Live” and “Ghostbusters” -- apparently went to the Atlanta Fish Market recently and didn’t enjoy the experience.

Jones took to Twitter Tuesday night to let everyone know her feelings.

Jones started by tweeting: “Ok dam I wanted a nice meal and wow Atlanta Fish Market gave me the worse service I’ve EVER gotten. Then instead of the manager coming to make it better, he came and gave me the worse attitude EVER! I can’t believe this!”

The Atlanta Fish Market’s verified Twitter account replied: “Ms. Jones, we’re very sorry to hear that you had a negative experience at the Atlanta Fish Market. We'd appreciate the opportunity to learn what happened & hopefully make things right. Our guests’ experience is our top priority, & we appreciate you bringing this to our attention.”

Jones then responded: “Ask your snobby manager who thought it was just black people trying to get out of paying instead of it being the bad service and terrible food. He actually said “no you just didn’t like what you ordered” um yea cause it’s nasty son! I just wanted to eat in Atlanta! Y’all ruin that.”

Jones sent one final tweet to her nearly 800,000 followers that said: “Will never be back and will make sure anyone who follows me goes either!!”

“Kevin Probably Saves the World” airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on Channel 2.

Information from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution was used in this report.

