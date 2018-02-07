GBI investigating man's death after being stunned with police Taser

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death of a man while in police custody.
Charles Williams, 30, was arrested Jan. 27 by the Auburn Police Department in Barrow County on charges of battery and cruelty to children.
“Williams became combative before making it into the jail,” GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said in a statement to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “He fought with deputies for several moments and did damage to the patrol car he was transported in.”
Miles went on to say a Taser was used on Williams to subdue him and deputies reported he had stopped breathing. That’s when they tried to revive him until EMS arrived and took over.
Williams was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
Now his family wants to know why.
“I just want to know what happened to my son,” Williams’ mother told Channel 2’s Nefertiti Jaquez.
Why they say the police used excessive force and the answers they are demanding, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
